Illwinter's Floorplan Generator

Illwinter's Floorplan Generator is a grid based dungeon and wilderness floorplan creator. The floorplan generator can be used to quickly draw and print an encounter floorplan for your favorite pen and paper roleplaying game. It is very quick and easy to create a simple floorplan, you just select what terrain type each square should be and the program fixes the rest. E.g. a cave wall next to a rocky ground will automatically create a jagged wall, but the same cave wall next to a marble floor would create a much smoother wall because this is likely to be an indoor room with polished walls.

Features

Screenshots

Buying and Forum

The program is on Steam where it can be bought for about 5 euro dollars and the forum there can be used if you have any questions or suggestions.



Manuals

An online manual can be found here. There is also an example mod called bwsecrets.zip that can be downloaded if you want to see how modding and uploading to steam workshop is done.


System Requirements

As usual the program is available for Windows, Linux and Mac OS X. You will need a decent computer for this software, 2 GB ram and a fast 4+ core CPU is recommended. The faster the CPU and the more cores it got, the larger the map you will be able to create without slowing down the editor.

