Illwinter's Floorplan Generator is a grid based dungeon and wilderness floorplan creator. The floorplan generator can be used to quickly draw and print an encounter floorplan for your favorite pen and paper roleplaying game. It is very quick and easy to create a simple floorplan, you just select what terrain type each square should be and the program fixes the rest. E.g. a cave wall next to a rocky ground will automatically create a jagged wall, but the same cave wall next to a marble floor would create a much smoother wall because this is likely to be an indoor room with polished walls.
Features
Here is a list of some of the features in Illwinter's Floorplan Generator.
- About 50 different terrain types to choose from
- Some icons included for the most common objects, e.g. doors, stairs, tables, beds, trees, bushes, pentagram
- Color maps or old school black and white style
- Adjacent terrains interact automatically to create jagged edges, smooth transitions and shadows when necessary
- Random fractals used to create shapes for cave walls, rivers and other non regular terrains
- Create a multi-page pdf with the dungeon divided into pages suitable for printing
- Configurable square and paper sizes, (default is 1 inch squares on A4 pages)
- Outdoor and dungeon shadows with configurable strength
- Export to your favorite paint program for finishing touches
- Import your own icons
- Configurable grid, default is to not draw it on top of walls and with thicker lines between pages
- Grid based, everything is placed in squares or on square edges (although icons can be placed and rotated freely)
- Shortcuts to quickly put a random door, tree or bush in a square
- Dungeon layout can be imported from a simple ASCII text file, like this
- Dungeons can be exported with a 3d look like this
- Create random dungeons automatically
- Editor to create rules for your own random dungeons
- Multi level dungeons
Screenshots
Buying and Forum
The program is on Steam
where it can be bought for about 5 euro dollars and the forum
there can be used if you have any questions or suggestions.
Manuals
An online manual can be found here
. There is also an example mod called bwsecrets.zip
that can be downloaded if you want to see how modding and uploading to steam workshop is done.
System Requirements
As usual the program is available for Windows, Linux and Mac OS X. You will need a decent computer for this software, 2 GB ram and a fast 4+ core CPU is recommended. The faster the CPU and the more cores it got, the larger the map you will be able to create without slowing down the editor.
